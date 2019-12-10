U.S. oil output growth in 2020 less than previous forecast: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to rise 930,000 bpd to an average of 13.18 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, slightly below its previous growth forecast of 1 million bpd.

For 2019, output is expected to rise 1.26 million bpd to 12.25 million bpd, the EIA said in its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), also slightly below its previous growth forecast of 1.3 million bpd.

U.S. shale output has boomed over the past decade, helping make the nation the world’s largest crude oil producer and a major exporter with an average of just under 3 million bpd so far this year.

“September marked the first month in U.S. recorded data that the United States exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported,” EIA Administrator Linda Capuano said in a statement.

“December STEO forecasts that U.S. net exports of crude oil and petroleum will continue to increase, averaging 570,000 barrels per day in 2020. If realized, 2020 would be the first year the United States becomes a net petroleum exporter on an annual basis.”

The rate of output growth is expected to slow as producers have reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a record 12th month in a row, sidelining a quarter of the country’s drilling rigs in the past year, according to service firm Baker Hughes.

Still, the decline in drilling rigs is expected to be offset by a rise in rig efficiency and well-level productivity, Capuano said.

The EIA left its forecasts for U.S. demand in 2019 and 2020 unchanged.

In 2019, the agency expects U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuels demand to climb 80,000 bpd to 20.58 million bpd and for 2020, it expects U.S. demand to rise 170,000 bpd to 20.75 million bpd.

However, the EIA raised its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 50,000 bpd to 1.42 million bpd.

Most analysts expect global oil demand growth to slow in 2020 due to a prolonged trade war between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies.