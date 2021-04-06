U.S. crude output to decline more than previously forecast in 2021: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 25, 2019. Picture taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.04 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a steeper decline than its previous forecast for a drop of 160,000 bpd.

The agency said it expects U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption to rise 1.32 million bpd to 19.44 million bpd in 2021, compared with a previous forecast for a rise of 1.41 million bpd.