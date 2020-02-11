U.S. oil output to rise less than previously expected in 2020: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to rise by 960,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 to a record of 13.2 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, below its previous forecast for a rise of 1.06 million bpd.

Output in 2021 is forecast to rise by 360,000 bpd to 13.56 million bpd, according to the EIA.

A shale boom has helped make the United States the world’s biggest oil producer, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Russia.

However, the rate of growth is expected to slow into next year as U.S. oil producers follow through on plans to slash spending on new drilling for a second year in a row in 2020.

The agency expects U.S. petroleum and other liquid fuels demand to climb 90,000 bpd to 20.53 million bpd in 2020, below its previous forecast for a rise of 160,000 bpd to 20.64 million bpd.

Demand is expected to rise 180,000 bpd to 20.71 million bpd in 2021, the EIA said, compared to its previous forecast for a rise of 70,000 bpd.

Concerns about a slowdown in global oil demand growth have spiked on weaker Chinese demand following the coronavirus outbreak.

“EIA expects that travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus, along with the related economic slowdown in China, will reduce petroleum demand and keep crude oil prices below $60 per barrel through the first half of this year despite current disruptions to crude oil supply,” EIA Administrator Linda Capuano said in a statement.

The EIA cut its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 310,000 barrels per day to 1.03 million bpd.

EIA’s global petroleum and liquid fuels supply forecast assumes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will reduce crude production by 500,000 bpd from March through May because of lower expected global oil demand in early 2020, the agency said.

OPEC crude oil production is expected to average 28.9 million bpd in 2020, 300,000 bpd less than EIA’s forecast a month earlier.

A technical panel that advises OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, have proposed an additional output cut of 600,000 bpd, sources told Reuters last week.

The group of producers, known as OPEC+, has already been implementing cuts of 1.2 million bpd since January 2019 to reduce the global supply glut and prop up crude prices.