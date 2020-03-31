U.S. crude oil output falls for second straight month in January

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output fell to 12.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 12.80 million bpd in December, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

That is the first time crude output has declined for two months in a row since July 2019 and compares with an all-time monthly high of 12.87 million bpd in November, before global prices and demand for the fuel collapsed due to a global price war and government steps to slow the coronavirus spread.

In Texas, the biggest oil producing state, oil output rose 0.4% to a monthly record high of 5.39 million bpd in January, up from the prior all-time high of 5.37 million bpd in December, the EIA said in its 914 report.

In the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, which is the nation’s second-biggest producing region behind Texas, oil output rose 2.6% to 1.98 million bpd in January. The highest monthly output recorded from the region was 2.01 million bpd in August 2019, according to EIA data going back to 2005.

Monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states, meanwhile, slipped to 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in January from a 106.4 bcfd in December, according to EIA.

That was the biggest monthly decline since January 2018 and the first time gas output fell for two months in a row since January 2017. The record high monthly output was 107.0 bcfd in November.

In Texas, the biggest gas producing state, output increased 1% to 29.5 bcfd in January. The state’s monthly all-time high was 29.6 bcfd in October 2019.

In Pennsylvania, the second-biggest gas-producing state, output fell 0.2% to 19.5 bcfd in January. The state’s all-time high was 19.9 bcfd in November.