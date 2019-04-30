U.S. crude output declines in February for first time in nine months

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production fell 187,000 bpd in February to 11.7 million barrels per day as output dropped in the Gulf of Mexico and key on-shore oil producing states including Oklahoma and North Dakota, according to U.S. government data on Tuesday.

The losses were not offset by a slight production increase in Texas. Output from Texas, the largest-producing state rose 1.3 percent to 4.8 million bpd. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also revised down its estimate for oil production in January by 1,000 bpd to 11.87 million bpd.