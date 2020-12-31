U.S. crude output dropped 442,000 bpd to 10.419 million bpd in Oct

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude oil production dropped by 442,000 barrels per day in October to 10.42 million bpd, led by declines in the offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to a monthly government report.

U.S. oil output has fallen from a record high monthly average of 12.86 million bpd in November, 2019. Production dropped to just 10.02 million bpd in May, as oil companies cut output in response to low prices and low demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production in the offshore Gulf dropped by 448,000 bpd in October, the latest month for which data is available, while top onshore producers Texas and North Dakota reported modest gains in the month.

Natural gas production for October was 99,568 million cubic feet a day for the month, down from 100,221 in September.