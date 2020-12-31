U.S. crude output drops in October as demand falls further

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude oil production was down more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from earlier this year, as weak prices and tepid demand due to the coronavirus pandemic weighed on output, a government report showed on Thursday.

The report suggested that crude demand in the world’s largest economy remained below the highs of earlier this year, and production was largely flat since cuts began in the spring.

Total U.S. oil demand in October was down by 2.15 million bpd, or more than 10% below the same month a year earlier. The decline was sharper than the 9.5% seen in September.

Output has fallen from a record-high monthly average of 12.86 million bpd in November, 2019. Production dropped sharply in May as low demand and prices forced widespread drilling cuts.

Oil output dropped by 442,000 barrels per day to 10.42 million bpd in October, the latest month for which data was available. The losses were led by declines in the offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to the Energy Information Administration report.

Storms that month caused offshore production shut-ins, contributing to the losses. Still, even without the Gulf declines, production remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Top onshore producers Texas and North Dakota reported modest gains in the month as some producers brought into production wells that had been shut, as prices improved.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas production for October was 99,568 million cubic feet a day, down from 100,221 in September.