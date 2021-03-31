U.S. crude output slips to 11.08 million bpd in January: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production fell to 11.08 million barrels per day in January, from a revised 11.101 million bpd in December, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude output for January, the latest monthly data available, remained 13.1% lower than year-ago levels, as a price war and demand declines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic weighed upon U.S. producers.

Production declines in North Dakota and the offshore Gulf of Mexico offset gains of 25,000 bpd of production in top onshore producer Texas, according to the report.

Gasoline demand in January was 12.5% below year-ago levels at 7.67 million bpd, a sharper decline than the 12.4% fall seen in December, according to a separate monthly report from the EIA on Thursday. Demand for heating oil, diesel and other distillate fuels was down 1.6% at 3.93 million bpd, compared with a 1.1% decline in December, the agency said.

Meanwhile, natural gas production in the lower 48 increased slightly to 102,847 million cubic feet per day in the month, from 102,714 in the previous month. Output rose in top-producing states, Pennsylvania and Texas.