U.S. oil output in April exceeds 12 million bpd to record monthly high: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output in April rose to a fresh monthly record, surpassing 12 million barrels per day, according to a government report on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

The United States produced 12.16 million bpd of crude in the month, up 246,000 bpd from a month earlier, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report.

The use of fracking technology in shale formations has boosted the U.S. to become the world’s largest crude producer.

Production in the largest producing state, Texas, was up 11,000 bpd at 4.97 million bpd in the month. Production in North Dakota and New Mexico declined slightly in the month. Production offshore in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico rose 77,000 bpd to 1.98 million bpd in April.

The agency also increased its estimate for March crude production by 11,000 bpd to 11.92 million bpd.

U.S. gasoline consumption rose for the third consecutive month in April, climbing 182,000 bpd to 9.36 million bpd. Gasoline use remains above year-ago levels, according to the data.

U.S. distillate fuel use, which includes diesel, fell 175,000 bpd to 3.98 million bpd in the month.

Meanwhile, monthly gross natural gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to a fresh record high 100.27 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in April from the prior high of 99.46 bcfd in March, according to the EIA’s 914 report.

In Texas, the biggest gas producing state, output increased 1.8% to a record high 26.83 bcfd from 26.35 bcfd in March.

In Pennsylvania, the second-biggest gas-producing state, output eased 0.1% to 18.79 bcfd from a record high of 18.80 bcfd in March.