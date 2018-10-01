FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sunrise sets rates for new crude pipeline from Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sunrise Pipeline LLC set rates for its new crude pipeline from Loving County, Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma, effective Nov. 1, according to a filing on Monday.

The startup of the pipeline is expected to help ease a bottleneck that has depressed crude prices in nearby Midland, Texas for months.

The pipeline established uncommitted spot rates at $1.69 per barrel and committed rates for anchor shippers at $1.70, while committed non-anchor shippers will be charged $1.75 a barrel.

Sunrise is currently in the process of accepting line fill for its system, it said in a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

