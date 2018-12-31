U.S. October crude oil production sets record high: EIA

FILE PHOTO: An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado, U.S., February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output hit an all-time high of more than 11.5 million barrels per day in October, according to government data released on Monday.

Crude production rose 79,000 bpd in October to 11.537 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report. The EIA revised its September oil production figure down by 17,000 bpd to 11.458 million bpd.

U.S. oil production broke its 1970 record of 10.04 million bpd in November 2017, and has set monthly record highs for five straight months since June.

Production rose to 4.7 million bpd in Texas, 1.37 million bpd in North Dakota and 772,000 bpd in New Mexico. Output in the offshore Gulf of Mexico fell to 1.74 million bpd.

Meanwhile, gross natural gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to an all-time high of 96.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October, up from the prior record of 96.0 bcfd in August, according to EIA’s 914 production report.

In Texas, the nation’s largest gas producer, production increased to 25.2 bcfd, up from September. That compares with output of 22.3 bcfd in October 2017.

In Pennsylvania, the second biggest gas producing state, production rose to 17.9 bcfd in October, up 1.1 percent from September. That compares with output of 14.4 bcfd in October 2017.