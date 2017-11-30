U.S. crude output rises to 9.48 million bpd in September: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude production rose 290,000 barrels per day in September to 9.48 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Total output rose after declining in August. The total approached the high of 9.63 million bpd seen in 2015.

Drilling onshore in shale formations in Texas and North Dakota rose in the month, while offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico declined slightly, the EIA said in a monthly report.

The oil market is watching whether gains from shale formations may offset production cuts by OPEC members and Russia, which announced plans Thursday to extend production through 2018 to try to rebalance the market.

U.S. gasoline demand fell from a year earlier, dropping 155,000 bpd or 1.6 percent, to 9.33 million bpd, the report said. The decline was the largest year-on-year since February and came as major hurricanes hit the United States and disrupted demand. Through September, gasoline demand is slightly lower for 2017 than the previous year, falling by less than 1 percent.

Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel, rose 10,000 barrels per day versus last year to 3.922 million bpd.

U.S. gross natural gas production in the lower 48 states rose by nearly 2.8 billion cubic feet per day to about 91.9 bcfd in September, the highest output since April 2015, the EIA said.

That was the biggest month-to-month gain since September 2012.