U.S. crude output slips 30,000 barrels per day to 10.44 million barrels per day in May: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude production fell 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.44 million bpd in May, as production declines in the Gulf of Mexico overshadowed gains in output from major shale basins.

FILE PHOTO: Oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Production increased in Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota and Ohio in the month, according to a production report from the Energy Information Administration. Production in North Dakota rose by 25,000 bpd, while Texas saw output climb 20,000 bpd in the month.

Offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico declined 75,000 bpd, or nearly 5 percent in the month, and was down more than 10 percent from a year earlier.

As a result, total U.S. crude output fell from a revised 10.47 million bpd in April, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Despite falling on a monthly basis, total U.S. oil production was up 13.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the report.

U.S. gross natural gas production in the lower 48 states rose to a high of 89.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May from the prior record of 89.2 bcfd in April, according to the EIA report.

Output in Texas, the nation’s largest gas producer, increased 2.1 percent in May to 23.6 bcfd, the most since November 2015.

In Pennsylvania, the second biggest gas producing state, production dipped to 16.1 bcfd in May, down 1.7 percent from April. That compares with a record high of 16.5 bcfd in February and output of 14.8 bcfd in May 2017.