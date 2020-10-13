U.S. shale oil output to drop 123,000 bpd to 7.69 million bpd in November: EIA

FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to decline by about 123,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November to about 7.69 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly forecast on Tuesday.

Output at every formation is expected to fall and the biggest decline is forecast in the Eagle Ford basin of South Texas, where production is estimated to drop by about 34,000 bpd to about 1 million bpd, the data showed.