ProPetro: Oil price drop having 'severe' impact on fracking, shale-well activity to decline

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider ProPetro Holding Corp said on Wednesday it was experiencing a ‘severe, negative’ impact on pricing for well-fracking services as customers clamor for discounts on the back of a massive recent slump in oil prices.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of an equipment yard of ProPetro in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Liz Hampton

As a result of the price environment, the company said it anticipates shale well activity to decline.

U.S crude futures sank 54% last month due to worries over the spread of the new coronavirus and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Oil producers are asking service firms for up to a 25% price reduction, ProPetro executives said, cutting into thin margins.

“We’re getting signals, given that pipelines are signaling now that oil isn’t going to flow, that it would be likely that completion activity continues to go down,” recently appointed Chief Executive Phillip Gobe told investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ProPetro tumbled nearly 14% to $2.16 in early trading.

The company last year said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating its financial disclosures and controls.

The company, which fracks wells for major shale producers, also said it temporarily returned one of its newest electric hydraulic fracturing fleets to the manufacturer in February for software adjustments and minor mechanical changes.

The fleet has since been returned to the customer.

ProPetro has commitments to take two additional DuraStim fleets and options to acquire three more. Fleets 2 and 3 do not have “hard commitments” at the moment, the company told investors on the call.

Last November, ProPetro said it had spent roughly $120.8 million on its three DuraStim fleets, and anticipated spending another $58.3 million in 2020.