FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 8, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. to sell 7 million barrels of sweet crude from strategic reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it will sell 7 million barrels of sweet crude oil from the country’s petroleum reserve as it complies with a 2015 law to help fund the federal government.

The DOE will accept offers on the oil until March 21. Delivery of the crude will be from May 1 to May 14, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s (SPR) West Hackberry site, and from May 1 to May 31 from its Bryan Mound site, the DOE said.

The SPR currently holds 666.5 million barrels of oil, more than enough to meet a spare supply agreement with the International Energy Agency. As domestic oil output has grown with the fracking revolution, lawmakers have increasingly seen sales from the reserve as a way to help fund the government.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.