FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas U.S. February 13, 2019. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to fall 20,000 bpd in September to about 7.56 million bpd, according to a monthly government report on Monday.

Oil output is expected to rise in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico and Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, and to drop in Texas’ Eagle Ford Shale, the Energy Information Administration said in the report.