FILE PHOTO: A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom/File Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp restarted a section of the Keystone oil pipeline on Tuesday, following a leak in Missouri earlier this month, company spokesman Terry Cunha said.

TransCanada had shut an arm of Keystone from Steele City, Nebraska to Patoka, Illinois on Feb. 6 after a 43-barrel leak. The shut-down restricted the flow of Western Canadian crude to U.S. refineries.