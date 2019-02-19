Commodities
TransCanada restarts shut portion of Keystone oil pipeline

FILE PHOTO: A TransCanada Keystone Pipeline pump station operates outside Steele City, Nebraska March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom/File Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp restarted a section of the Keystone oil pipeline on Tuesday, following a leak in Missouri earlier this month, company spokesman Terry Cunha said.

TransCanada had shut an arm of Keystone from Steele City, Nebraska to Patoka, Illinois on Feb. 6 after leaking 43 barrels of crude oil.

The shutdown restricted the flow on the 590,000 barrels-per-day Keystone pipeline system, a critical artery taking Canadian crude from northern Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

The line restarted with a 20 percent reduction of pressure, a spokesman for U.S. regulator PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) said.

TransCanada shares finished up 0.3 percent at C$56.90 in Toronto.

