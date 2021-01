FILE PHOTO: Flags wave in front of the Phillips 66 refinery near Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S. October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiner percent utilization rose last week to the highest since March, Energy Information Administration data showed on Friday.

Utilization rose to 82.5%, EIA data showed. On the East Coast, utilization increased to 72.1%, highest since August 2019.