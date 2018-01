NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude production rose 384,000 barrels per day in November to 10.038 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report Wednesday.

The level was just shy of the 10.044 million bpd record reached in Nov. 1970.

The agency revised up the October oil output by 17,000 bpd to 9.654 mln bpd.