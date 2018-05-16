U.S. crude, product stocks fall: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to May 11, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 763,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 53,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 149,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 92,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 411,000 barrels per day.