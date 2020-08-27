U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Oman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks by video feed from Jerusalem during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 25, 2020. 2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Aug. 13.

He is expected to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said died after a half century at the helm of the Gulf country.

Before arriving in Oman, Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE.