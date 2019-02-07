House panel passes 'NOPEC' bill, full House vote uncertain

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee passed a bill on Thursday that would open up the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil producer group to antitrust lawsuits.

The committee passed the bill, known as NOPEC, on a voice vote. Versions of the bill have appeared without success in Congress for the past 20 years and whether it would face a full vote in the House anytime soon was uncertain. But the legislation has gained some momentum as Republican President Donald Trump has attacked OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia, over holding back oil output.