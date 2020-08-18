U.S. states seek $26.4 billion from drug firms in opioid litigation: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. states are seeking a combined $26.4 billion from three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to settle opioid litigation against the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

About a dozen attorneys general are seeking a collective $21.14 billion from the distributors, which include McKesson Corp (MCK.N), Amerisourcebergen (ABC.N) and Cardinal Health (CAH.N), and $5.28 billion from J&J, the WSJ reported here

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The lawsuits accuse drugmakers of overstating the benefits of opioids while downplaying the risks and allege distributors failed to flag and halt a rising tide of suspicious orders.

A closely watched opioid trial pitting New York state against McKesson, Johnson & Johnson and others was postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.