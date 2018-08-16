FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 16, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Trump administration seeks cuts in production of abused opioids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday said it was proposing that U.S. pharmaceutical companies cut production of the six most abused opioids by 10 percent next year, in an effort to reduce the number of drugs potentially diverted for trafficking.

Needles used for shooting heroin and other opioids along with other paraphernalia litter the ground in a park in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

In a joint statement, the U.S. Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration said the proposed reduction would be in keeping with President Donald Trump’s effort to cut opioid prescription fills by one-third within three years.

The agencies said they are proposing to cut production quotas for oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine, and fentanyl by 7 percent to 15 percent in 2019.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.