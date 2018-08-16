Trump administration seeks cuts in production of abused opioids

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday said it was proposing that U.S. pharmaceutical companies cut production of the six most abused opioids by 10 percent next year, in an effort to reduce the number of drugs potentially diverted for trafficking.

Needles used for shooting heroin and other opioids along with other paraphernalia litter the ground in a park in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

In a joint statement, the U.S. Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration said the proposed reduction would be in keeping with President Donald Trump’s effort to cut opioid prescription fills by one-third within three years.

The agencies said they are proposing to cut production quotas for oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine, and fentanyl by 7 percent to 15 percent in 2019.