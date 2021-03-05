U.S. House panel probes four cos. over tax deductions, opioid settlements: statement

FILE PHOTO: A man makes his way past the U.S. Capitol on the day the House of Representatives is expected to vote on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee has questioned four companies over their plans to use a tax provision passed in a COVID-19-related law to address their litigation costs tied to their role in the nation’s opioid crisis, it said in a statement on Friday.

The panel sent letters to Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson seeking further related information, the statement said.