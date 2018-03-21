Attorney General tells prosecutors to seek death penalty in drug cases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed federal prosecutors on Wednesday to seek the death penalty in drug-related cases whenever it is “appropriate,” saying the Justice Department must boost efforts to counter an epidemic of opioid abuse.

FILE PHOTO: United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visits families of opioid overdose victims and members of local law enforcement at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. March 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II

His mandate to prosecutors followed a plan announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week that called for executing opioid dealers and traffickers. The call for greater use of the death penalty in federal drug cases has already sparked a backlash from criminal justice reform groups who say it is the wrong response to a public health crisis.

While the death penalty is used in the United States, it is generally handed down in federal cases only in connection with the most heinous crimes.

Many American states also impose the death penalty, although also only for the most heinous crimes. Use of the death penalty has been declining in recent years because of a lack of access to drugs used in executing people.

“In the face of all of this death, we cannot continue with business as usual,” Sessions said in a memo on countering the opioid epidemic sent to the country’s U.S. Attorneys offices.

“Drug traffickers, transnational criminal organizations, and violent street gangs all contribute substantially to this scourge. To combat this deadly epidemic, federal prosecutors must consider every lawful tool at their disposal,” he added.

Critics say that greater use of the death penalty could greatly tie up resources at U.S. Attorneys offices, because death penalty cases are more complex and take longer to move through the court system.

“Death penalty cases are extremely difficult and cumbersome and complicated,” one former federal prosecutor told Reuters when Trump first announced the plan. “They take a long time, lots of resources and every U.S. Attorneys office has a lot of limited resources.”

Under U.S. law, there are only four limited circumstances in which the death penalty can be sought in federal drug cases.

Those include cases which involve racketeering, cases involving the use of a firearm resulting in death during a drug trafficking crime, cases where a murder is committed as a part of a crime enterprise and cases involving large quantities of drugs.