FDA clears nerve stimulator for opioid withdrawal symptoms
November 15, 2017 / 4:58 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

FDA clears nerve stimulator for opioid withdrawal symptoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared for use an electrical nerve stimulator designed to reduce the symptoms of opioid withdrawal.

The device, made by privately held Innovative Health Solutions Inc., is placed behind the patient’s ear for up to five days during the acute withdrawal phase.

The FDA authorized the device, known as NSS-2 Bridge, after 73 patients experiencing opioid withdrawal saw a reduction of at least 31 percent in their symptoms.

Symptoms of withdrawal include sweating, tremors, sweating, stomach upset, joint pain and anxiety.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

