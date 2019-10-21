Teva, three U.S. drug distributors reach opioid settlement - source

(Reuters) - Drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc (TEVA.TA) and the three biggest U.S. drug distributors reached a settlement on Monday to avoid a trial over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, a source said on Monday.
Distributors Mckesson Corp (MCK.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) were set to go to trial Monday morning, along with pharmacy chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O).
The source did not say if Walgreen was part of the settlement.
