Teva, three U.S. drug distributors reach opioid settlement - source

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

(Reuters) - Drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc (TEVA.TA) and the three biggest U.S. drug distributors reached a settlement on Monday to avoid a trial over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, a source said on Monday.

Distributors Mckesson Corp (MCK.N), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) were set to go to trial Monday morning, along with pharmacy chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O).

The source did not say if Walgreen was part of the settlement.