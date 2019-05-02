McKesson to pay $37 million to resolve West Virginia opioid lawsuit

(Reuters) - Drug distributor McKesson Corp has agreed to pay $37 million to resolve a lawsuit by the state of West Virginia seeking to hold it responsible for contributing to the opioid epidemic, the state’s attorney general said on Thursday.

The settlement announced by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey resolves a lawsuit he filed in state court in 2016 against McKesson. The deal follows earlier settlements with rivals AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.