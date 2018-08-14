New York sues OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over opioids

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state on Tuesday said it has sued Purdue Pharma LP, accusing the OxyContin maker of widespread fraud and deception in the marketing of opioid products, contributing to a nationwide epidemic that has killed thousands.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

In a complaint filed in a state court in Suffolk County, New York said Purdue repeatedly misled doctors and patients about the benefits and risks of opioids, including the threat of addiction, to generate more prescriptions and greater revenue.

The lawsuit seeks to recoup alleged illegal profit from opioid sales by Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue, as well as civil fines and other remedies.

Purdue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state joined at least 26 other U.S. states and Puerto Rico to sue Purdue over opioids.

New York City filed a similar lawsuit against Purdue and seven other opioid makers and distributors in January.

Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, played a role in a record 42,249 U.S. deaths in 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.