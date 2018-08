WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again pressed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue drug companies over the nation’s ongoing opioids crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of his cabinet and the news media as he holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I’d like to bring a federal lawsuit against those companies,” Trump said during a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House.