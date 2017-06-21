United States Oil Fund options volume jumps as oil slips

An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Declining oil prices sent shares of the largest exchange-traded oil fund to a sixteen-month low on Wednesday and concerns about further weakness drove traders to load up on defensive options contracts.

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP fell 3.3 percent to $8.66, the lowest since late-February 2016, before closing at $8.71.

Trading volume in the oil fund's options jumped to about 308,000 contracts, or 1.4 times the average daily volume over the last month, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Indeed, Wednesday marked the second straight day when the oil fund's options were among the ten most actively traded names in the options market.

"We know that the $40 level is very important on crude oil," said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"We went through the key $44 level like a hot knife through butter and it's not a surprise that people want to protect their positions," he said.

Oil prices extended a recent slide, dropping about 3 percent to a 10-month low in heavy trading, amid nagging worries over a global crude glut. U.S. crude settled down 2.25 percent at $42.53 per barrel on Wednesday.

Puts betting on USO shares dipping below $8, down about 8 percent from its current price, were the most heavily traded of the oil fund's options and more than 32,000 of these changed hands.

Puts convey the right to sell shares at a set price at a future date, while calls provide the right to buy it at a certain price at a date down the road.