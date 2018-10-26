FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Man arrested in Florida is principal suspect in packages case: official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The man arrested on Friday in connection with at least a dozen parcel bombs sent to top Democrats and high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is the principal and possibly sole suspect in the case, a federal law enforcement official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the arrest occurred in a parking lot of an AutoZone auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Tim Ahmann

