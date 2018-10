FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) walks to an elevator as he leaves the Senate chamber after a procedural vote on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An eleventh suspicious package has been found in Florida, this one addressed to Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker, CNN and MSNBC reported on Friday.

CNN also reported that New York City police were investigating a separate suspicious package at a postal facility there. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.