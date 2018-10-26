FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018

Former U.S. intel chief Clapper: packages are domestic terrorism

FILE PHOTO: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., U.S. May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who was reportedly the target of a suspicious package found on Friday, said the spate of package bombs mailed to prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump are clearly acts of domestic terrorism.

Clapper, speaking in an interview on CNN where he works as an analyst, said he was not surprised that he was targeted and called the incidents “serious.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

