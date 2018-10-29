FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 2:38 PM / in 11 minutes

Another suspicious package for CNN intercepted at post office

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Another suspicious package addressed to U.S. media outlet CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office on Monday, but there is no danger to the channel’s headquarters, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The package was intercepted three days after a man was arrested for sending a wave of parcel bombs to prominent Democrats, critics of U.S. President Donald Trump and CNN. He will appear in court to face charges on Monday.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

