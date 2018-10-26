FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suspicious package sent to Democratic Senator Harris

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: California Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a Polk County Democrats event in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspicious package similar to the parcel bombs sent to prominent Democrats and others this week was mailed to U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who has criticized Republican President Donald Trump, according to an aide in the senator’s office.

A trained postal employee identified the package at a mail facility in Sacramento, California, and reported it to authorities, said the aide, who asked not to be identified. CNN reported earlier that authorities were investigating it.

News of the latest person to be sent a suspicious package came as law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody in Florida connection with the series of parcel bombs.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

