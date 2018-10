FILE PHOTO: California Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a Polk County Democrats event in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Authorities in Sacramento, California, are investigating a suspicious package sent to U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat who has criticized Republican President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Friday.

The report came as law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody in connection with a series of parcel bombs sent to prominent Democrats and other critics of Trump.