October 25, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House office building evacuated after electrical issue - police

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A building adjacent to the U.S. Capitol that houses lawmakers’ offices was evacuated on Thursday after a fire alarm was triggered by an electrical malfunction, Capitol Police said.

After slightly more than an hour, authorities allowed people to re-enter after officials discovered a malfunctioning electrical panel, police said in a statement.

Most members of the House of Representatives are in their home districts campaigning for re-election during congressional recess.

Several package bombs have been delivered to leading Democrats and others in the United States in recent days. However, there was no indication that the Cannon evacuation was related.

There have been extensive renovations going on at the Cannon building and it was unclear whether the evacuation was related to construction issues.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Cynthia Osterman

