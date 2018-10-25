U.S. House office building evacuated: congressional official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A building adjacent to the U.S. Capitol in Washington that houses lawmakers’ offices was evacuated on Thursday, according to a congressional official who did not cite a reason for the evacuation.

U.S. Capitol Police did not comment on the Cannon House Office Building evacuation. Most members of the House of Representatives are in their home-state districts campaigning for re-election during congressional recess.

Several package bombs have been delivered to leading Democrats and others in the United States in recent days. However, there was no indication that the Cannon evacuation was related.

There was a brief evacuation of the U.S. Capitol earlier this week for a drill. There have been extensive renovations going on at the Cannon building and it was unclear whether the evacuation was related to construction issues.