October 26, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bomb squad examines mail facility near Miami: CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bomb squad is examining a mail distribution center near Miami where authorities believe several packages containing pipe bombs were processed, CNN reported on Thursday.

Miami-Dade County Police said their bomb squad and its canine unit were on the scene in Opa-locka, Florida, as a precautionary measure, working alongside federal authorities in an investigation into 10 pipe bombs that were sent to high-profile Democrats and the New York offices of CNN.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

