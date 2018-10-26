Package bomb suspect faces up to 48 years in prison, Justice Department says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The man suspected of sending at least 14 parcel bombs to critics of U.S. President Donald Trump faces up to 48 years in prison, the Justice Department said on Friday, correcting a figure cited earlier by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The correct number is up to 48 years,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said. Earlier, Sessions told news conference that the suspect, Cesar Sayoc, faced up to 58 years in prison.