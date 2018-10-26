Parcel bomb suspect charged with five federal crimes, in FBI custody: Sessions

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference about the arrest of Cesar Sayoc on federal charges of sending at least a dozen parcel bombs to Democratic politicians and high-profile critics of President Trump, at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday that Cesar Sayoc, the suspect in a raft of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and others, is in the custody of the FBI and has been charged with five federal crimes.

Sayoc faces up to 58 years in prison if found guilty, Sessions said at a press conference announcing the charges.

“We will not tolerate such lawlessness, especially political violence,” he said.