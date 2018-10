WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in Tribeca, CNN reported on Thursday, airing footage of law enforcement in the New York City neighborhood.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. actor Robert de Niro looks on during a news conference in Marbella, Spain May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

NBC’s New York affiliate reported that the package was similar to ones sent to prominent Democrats earlier this week and was sent to an address that housed restaurant owned by actor Robert De Niro.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.