October 26, 2018 / 11:41 PM / in 32 minutes

Trump says media uses pipe-bomb case to score political points against him

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused the media on Friday of using the actions of a man suspected of sending at least 14 bombs to prominent critics of the president to score political points against him.

“We have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican Party,” Trump said at a political rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. The crowd yelled: “CNN sucks.”

(This version of the story was refiled to remove extraneous word “said” in first paragraph)

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

