Trump, in wake of bomb scare, says 'media must clean up its act'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed media outlets for stirring up anger and hateful political rhetoric as another suspicious package reportedly similar to package bombs sent to Democrats this week was found in lower Manhattan.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”