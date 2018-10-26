FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Trump pledges to prosecute anyone involved in parcel bombs to fullest extent of law

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he talks about the arrest of a bombing suspect sought in connection with packages sent to Democratic political figures and critics of the president during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he had been briefed about the suspect that law enforcement earlier took into custody in relation to the recent spate of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and others, saying the mailer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country,” Trump said at a White House event for young black conservatives.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; writing by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse

